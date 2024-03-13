A new open-for-all cafe has recently launched to bring the community of Brighton together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Operating from 10am until 2pm every day, the cafe serves a range of hot barista-style drinks, alongside cold beverages and delicious cakes. Currently run by a mixture of paid staff and supportive volunteers, it is hoped that the cafe menu will expand and the cafe can be open for longer hours to serve the community’s needs.

Centre Manager at Tower House, Nicki Freeman, said: “Opening our cafe is such a great new opportunity for us at the centre. We made the decision to open to connect with our local community, so that we are even better placed to continue to offer help to those in need in our area, especially the over 50s.

“Everyone is welcome in the café regardless of age, and we have already welcomed students, grandparents, mums with babies and dog walkers, even four legged friends are welcome so long as they stay on their leads and are well behaved…and there are treats for them too!

Tower House Building

“All money that is made in the cafe goes towards keeping the St Vincent de Paul Society premises open for the wider community and to sustain the café service. It will also go towards ensuring that Tower House can continue to provide yet more services for the over-50s in the community who may struggle with social isolation, loneliness, or just want a place to come and get out of the house for a chat and some company.”

Tower House Community Centre & Café is part of the St Vincent de Paul Society (England and Wales) which is a Christian charity dedicated to tackling poverty in all forms by providing practical assistance to people who need it most. Our services are open to those of any faith or none at all.

Our 870 local groups compromise of 8,600 trained volunteer members who visit vulnerable or isolated people and offer them sincere friendship and practical support.