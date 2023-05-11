A New Organ for St Nicolas Church, Pevensey

St Nicolas contains a microcosm of some 800 years of history and religious development, closely connected with the standing of Pevensey as a Cinque Port. It was built next to Pevensey Castle near the place where the Norman Invasion landed in 1066.

For many years music at St Nicolas Parish Church, Pevensey, had been supported by a ‘mongrel’ organ containing second-hand parts and pipework from various sources. After lengthy use it had deteriorated to such an extent that notes had become unplayable or unreliable and failing parts were no longer available. The cost of remedial work was beyond available resources. Indeed, it was doubtful such expenditure would produce a justifiable result.

After advice the decision was taken to ‘mothball’ this organ and to replace it with a new Viscount Envoy D350 De Luxe, three keyboard, 50 stop digital organ, designed specially for this Grade I Listed church, and voiced to reproduce the sound of a British cathedral pipe organ, using Viscount state of the art ‘Physis’ technology, matched to the acoustic of the building. This enables authentic performance and accompaniment of a vast repertoire of music from ancient times to the present day.

Following a Flower Festival from 27 to 29 May, a Summer Concert Series will begin on Saturday 10 June at 6.30pm with an inaugural Organ Recital by Victor Potter, Organist and Director of Music at St Nicholas, in which he will display some of the Colours of the Organ, followed by eight further choral and instrumental concerts, full details of which are available at www.pevenseyparish.org.

Victor says: “I am absolutely delighted with the new organ and am excited by the authenticity and subtlety of sound which it can produce. I am sure it will prove a wonderful resource, both for the accompaniment of our services and for use in future concerts and recitals.”

