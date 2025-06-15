A night of opera, Ivor Novello and rousing Prom melodies in Littlehampton

A night of opera and Ivor Novello, plus some rousing Prom melodies, is promised by the Edwin James Festival Choir on Saturday, June 21 at 1 High Street Church, Littlehampton at 7.30pm.

The choir will be singing some of the great opera numbers including Habanera, the Anvil Chorus, the Pearl Fishers Duet and the Flower Duet, plus a selection of classic Ivor Novello songs including We’ll Gather Lilacs, Glamorous Night and Waltz of my Heart. The evening will end with Prom favourites including Land of Hope and Glory and Rule Britannia.

Tickets are £10 and can be obtained by calling 01243 582330 or 01243 584920. There will be a donation to West Sussex Mind, which offers a wide range of services to support individuals experiencing mental-health problems.

Choir member David Bathurst is promising a great evening: “We wanted something with a nice summery feeling. Ivor Novello's music really lends itself to a lovely romantic evening and to glamorous nights. We just wanted something lovely and relaxed for the audience but at the same time the opera choruses will be offering something rousing and also hopefully melodies that people will be familiar with. It is an unashamedly nostalgic evening that will resonate with a lot of people's memories.

“We've been working on this concert pretty much since our Eurovision concert at the end of March. We've been working on this for two and a half months every week and we have thoroughly enjoyed it.

“Sadly through health reasons we have lost one or two people but we have got a good strong soprano line which is very important, and we've got some very good altos to provide some great harmonies. We have got a very valiant band of tenors and we have got a very robust bass line. We could have done perhaps with one or two more voices but we're very happy with the sound we are making.

“It's such an enjoyable thing to do, to make music together, And one lovely aspect of this choir is that they are very, very friendly. We all get on very well together and there is a strong team ethos that James (Rushman) really brings out. It is just a massively nice choir to be part of.”