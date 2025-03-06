A "perfect blend of ancient and modern" promised in Horsham recital

Horsham Music Circle’s spring concert series in its 83rd season continues in the Causeway Barn on March 15 at 7pm as recorder player Piers Adams joins forces with keyboardist Lyndy Mayle in Baroque Alchemy, an electro-baroque fusion duo.

Tickets from 01403 252602, email [email protected] or online from wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle. Website www.horsham-music-circle.org.uk

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “Piers Adams is widely regarded as one of the greatest recorder players of our time. Over his 40-year career he has recorded numerous CDs and given thousands of concerts and broadcasts across the world with his iconic baroque ensemble Red Priest and as soloist in many other contexts, attracting the highest acclaim for his bold and creative musicianship. Lyndy Mayle studied piano and harpsichord at the Royal College of Music, where she was a multiple prizewinning student. On graduating, she worked as the music director of several productions at the National Theatre in London and as a recording artist on film and TV soundtracks. She then practised as a music therapist before developing her reputation as a highly respected piano teacher. Baroque Alchemy marks her return to the concert platform bringing a wealth of musical experience, passion and spirit to this joyful musical collaboration.

“Piers’ mission, with Lyndy, is to ‘alchemise’ baroque and other classical music and bring it into the 21st century, to appeal to traditional classical audiences as well as younger, more eclectic ones. The synth can produce a wondrous range of sounds and is the perfect accompaniment to the purity and natural expression of the recorder. Piers and Lyndy re-imagine music from mediaeval and baroque masters to modern day tango and jazz. Since its debut concert in 2022 Baroque Alchemy has given sell-out performances for festivals, clubs and theatres throughout the UK, resulting in a burgeoning schedule for 2025. The programme for the Music Circle includes works by Bach, Albinoni, Telemann, Forqueray, Albeniz and Piazzolla. The wizardry of the keyboard and expressive power of Piers' recorders promises a perfect blend of ancient and modern in a dazzling and moving performance.”