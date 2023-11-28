A £100k Christmas fundraising appeal with a difference from Sage House

With dementia numbers on the rise, a West Sussex-based charity, currently the only one of its kind in the country, is appealing for support in helping to expand its vital services and support groups for the carers of people living with dementia.

As an independent charity, Sage House relies on the kind generosity of the public to provide life changing services. These include emotional, social, legal and financial advice, help to navigate the complex health and social care system, respite care, dementia friendly hairdressing, assisted bathing, wellbeing activities, dementia supporter training and courses for carers all under one roof.

This month, the team at Tangmere’s Sage House is delighted to have match funding available as part of the ONE donation, DOUBLE the Impact appeal. It means that every donation made to Sage House from midday Tuesday 28th November up to and including Tuesday 12th December will be DOUBLED by special match fund champions.

The funding has never been more desperately needed, especially in light of recent research which found that one in two of us will be affected by dementia in our lifetime, either by caring for someone who has the condition, being diagnosed with dementia, or both (Alzheimers Research). Today it is estimated that there are currently 944,000 people living with dementia in the UK. This number is predicted to grow to 1.6 million by 2040 and 1 in 3 of us will be diagnosed with the condition

John is the sole carer for his wife Jean, who lives with dementia.

John Stone, from Littlehampton, is sole carer of his wife Jean of 60 years. He said:

“Before Sage House I felt so lonely, really lonely. I don’t know what my life would be without it - I honestly mean that. I can’t recommend Sage House enough when I talk to people. It is a family. We just feel part of the family.”

You can see their story and more on our Christmas Double Up Appeal page here – www.dementiasupport.org.uk/christmas-appeal.

Sally Tabbner, Dementia Support CEO, said: “By doubling all donations, we can get even closer to raising £100,000 to help more people like John and Jean benefit from our essential dementia support services”.

Susan, Wendy and Anne all lost their husbands to dementia, but found comfort at Sage House.

“Your donation makes it possible for Sage House to deliver essential personalised services to people living with dementia, their loved ones and their carers throughout their whole dementia journey”.

To gift carers and their loved ones the help to live well with dementia this Christmas and have your donation DOUBLED, please visit: www.dementiasupport.org.uk/christmas-appeal or, donations can be accepted by post or in person at Sage House.