A real feast of music for strings is promise at Horsham Music Circle

A real feast of music for strings performed by the Sussex Chamber Players is the promise behind the next concert from Horsham Music Circle.

The concert opens the circle’s spring series of concerts in its 83rd year on Saturday, February 15 in St Mary’s Church.

The Sussex Chamber Players comprise Judith Templeman, Rachel Ellis, Adam Barker and Anna Giddey, violins, Ros Hanson-Laurent and Emily Marsden, violas, Jess Garner and Joe Giddey, cellos. Each member studied at one of the major colleges of music in the UK and has subsequently made a fulfilling career.

Music circle spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “Together they are a group of like-minded musicians who enjoy chamber music but also work in a range of settings including teaching, coaching and performing. The amassed credits to their names include working with orchestras such as the BBC Concert, BBC Philharmonic, Bournemouth Symphony, Royal Philharmonic, City of Birmingham Symphony and the London Mozart Players under renowned conductors Sir Colin Davis, Yehudi Menuhin, Jan Pascal Tortelier and appearing with soloists Steven Osborne, Joe Stilgoe, and Django Bates in addition to playing with the many chamber ensembles in the South East.

“They gave a splendid performance at the Music Circle’s Vaughan Williams 150 concert in 2022 and now are back to play Mendelssohn’s ever-popular Octet, a youthful masterpiece brimming with energy, lyricism and ingenuity. Programmed with this wonderful work are string octet arrangements by Anna Cooper of Moskowski’s Bolero, Après Un Rêve by Fauré, and Duke Ellington’s Prelude to a Kiss together with the Sextet in E flat by Frank Bridge, a richly textured piece full of lush harmonies and poignant expression. It promises a rewarding way to spend a winter afternoon with the performance in the church starting at 4.30pm – certainly a concert not to be missed!

“For tickets phone 01403 252602, email [email protected], or online from wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle

“This is the first of three concerts for the Spring series which for March offers an electro-baroque fusion duo for recorders and keyboard and in May an acclaimed brass quintet presents music from the Renaissance to British and American brass favourites and Songs from the Shows. More news and a discounted ticket deal for those coming to all three concerts from www.horsham-music-circle.org.uk.”