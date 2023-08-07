A success all round for the Sussex Downs Scarecrow Festival

The Sussex Downs Scarecrow Festival 2023 saw over 40 scarecrows displayed around Polegate, Willingdon, Hampden Park and Ratton

Nathan Dunbar from Polegate, who is Head of Events for the Polegate Community Foundation, has now concluded the Sussex Downs Scarecrow Festival 2023 and over 40 scarecrows were displayed around Polegate, Willingdon, Hampden Park and Ratton until July 29. The Scarecrow Festival was raising funds for charity which will be split equally between Holding Space and Eastbourne Lifeboats (RNLI), a final total is yet to be announced.

Nathan said, “Thank you very much to all Scarecrow Creators for continuing to support us in our sixth year of Scarecrow Festivals, the quality and quantity of Scarecrow entries has increased dramatically this year and it was sad to see poor weather conditions damage some of the handmade creations.”

Nathan, alongside the Mayor of Polegate Town Council, Cllr Dan Dunbar presented nine awards to the best scarecrows found in Polegate and surrounding areas following outstanding efforts in their entries.

Best in Show 2023

Cllr Dan Dunbar said, “As Mayor of Polegate I was privileged to be involved with the Award Presentations for the Sussex Downs Scarecrow Festival and I was honoured to award the ‘Best in Show’ award to John Dobson, a local resident who has entered the Polegate Scarecrow Festival every year for the past 6 years, his Scarecrow entry this year was truly fantastic with his working puppet suspended from his roof.

Sussex Downs Scarecrow Festival 2023

Awards are as Follows

Best in Show – John Dobson, Albert Road

Best Display of Scarecrows – Debbie Gearing, New Road

People’s Choice– Polegate Sundowners WI, Levett Road

Best Business Scarecrow – Polegate Royal British Legion

Best Under 12’s Scarecrow – Antigone