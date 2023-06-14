A successful fundraiser in the Angmering summer sunshine: 4Sight Vision Support sponsored walk

On one of the hottest days of the year, over 35 walkers joined 4Sight Vision Support on a sponsored walk around the beautiful Angmering Park Estate, raising money to help the charity’s work providing support and specialist information to blind and sight impaired residents throughout West Sussex.

Gill Yard at the Sponsored Walk finish line

So far the event has raised over £1,200 with more sponsorship still coming in.

Held on Saturday June 10, a day with bright sunshine and blue skies, sun cream and hats were at the ready as the participants set off on a distance of three or six miles, or a half marathon distance of 13.1 miles. Starting at 10.15am, it was a long day in the heat with the last participant crossing the line at 3.30pm.

Ten visually impaired participants were supported either by trained guides from 4Sight Vision Support, or brought friends and family to act as their guide.

One of the entrants, Gill Yard, from Horsham, completed the three mile route. She said: “I wanted this photo taken to prove to my son, who runs marathons, that I could take on my own challenge!”

Another walker commented: “I so enjoyed the great company of other walkers as well as the beautiful Sussex landscape, while doing something for a very good cause.”

For more information about 4Sight Vision Support visit: 4sight.org.uk call 01243 838001 or email [email protected]

