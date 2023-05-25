A successful, varied year for Horsham's Friends of Chesworth Farm, reviewed at AGM

How Chesworth Farm and its varied habitats fits into the overall ecology of the area was one of the topics of special guest Richard Black from Wilder Horsham District, after he had outlined his work engaging with landowners across the district and encouraging increasingly rare species like the otter back to the Sussex countryside. He also touched on how communities can support our green spaces by strengthening their involvement and in our case specifically, reproducing ideas found in the Chesworth wildlife garden.
Horsham District Council Parks and Countryside warden Ryan Allison spoke about the imminent completion of the long-planned platform, walkway and ponds at Parlour Mead. Plus new pipe-laying works scheduled by Southern Water for this spring and autumn. Tim Thomas described the first successful stage of tree-planting by volunteers in several fields, the trees funded by a generous local legacy. Tony Cook gave a brief history of hedge-laying and how it has been applied on the farm. He finished with a summary of the first year establishing the wildlife garden, next to the Volunteer Centre.
In the formal part of the meeting, Vice-Chairman Diane Sumpter thanked the group's committee, and all the volunteers, for working on conservation tasks, regular litter-picking and creating the wildlife garden. The treasurer's report was presented by Robin Wilson who confirmed that the group's finances were healthy and thanked many of those present for their continued support. Diane then asked the audience to vote in the current committee as well as encouraging them to become members of it themselves. She highlighted that the group has a current vacancy for the role of Chairman. The meeting, in North Heath Hall, finished at 9pm. For more information on joining the Friends, email [email protected]