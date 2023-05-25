A successful, varied year for Horsham's Friends of Chesworth Farm, reviewed at AGM

A return to key projects and new proposals in the pipeline were the themes presented to an audience of nearly 40 enthusiasts at the recent AGM of Horsham voluntary group Friends of Chesworth Farm.

Richard Black of Wilder Horsham District (far left) completes his presentation on Nature Connectivity and Communities watched by Tim Thomas, Tony Cook and Diane Sumpter plus members of the 40-strong audience.

How Chesworth Farm and its varied habitats fits into the overall ecology of the area was one of the topics of special guest Richard Black from Wilder Horsham District, after he had outlined his work engaging with landowners across the district and encouraging increasingly rare species like the otter back to the Sussex countryside. He also touched on how communities can support our green spaces by strengthening their involvement and in our case specifically, reproducing ideas found in the Chesworth wildlife garden.

Horsham District Council Parks and Countryside warden Ryan Allison spoke about the imminent completion of the long-planned platform, walkway and ponds at Parlour Mead. Plus new pipe-laying works scheduled by Southern Water for this spring and autumn. Tim Thomas described the first successful stage of tree-planting by volunteers in several fields, the trees funded by a generous local legacy. Tony Cook gave a brief history of hedge-laying and how it has been applied on the farm. He finished with a summary of the first year establishing the wildlife garden, next to the Volunteer Centre.

