A Sussex sustainable cafe - Shoreham venture wins green tourism award

Port Kitchen at Shoreham Port becomes the first cafe in Sussex to achieve the prestigious Green Tourism Gold Award.

Port Kitchen at Shoreham Port opened in June 2022 and later that year achieved the highest recognition from green accreditation organisation Green Tourism.

They join only seven other venues in Sussex holding the prestigious Gold accreditation, and become the first café, with the others being hotels and holiday sites, including the Grand Hotel in Brighton.

In order to qualify for this rating, they had to evidence their commitment to sustainability, including how they manage their waste and energy consumption, what they are doing to reduce their carbon footprint and how they promote an awareness of the environment and the community, through colleague training.

They run a robust waste management system with Suez, ensuring that absolutely nothing goes to landfill, source as much as possible of their fresh ingredients from within a 25-mile radius, and recently installed solar panels on their roof.

Polly Child, Port Kitchen General Manager commented: "From the earliest development stages it’s always been a priority for Port Kitchen to be something different in a high-waste, struggling sector. We want to minimise our impact on the environment in every element of the business and we’re always looking for new ways to do it. We’re humbled by the award, and deeply proud to be showcasing what can be achieved with an engaged, sustainability-minded team when you give them the time and resources to research the best ways forward. We hope we can show other venues that this standard really can be achieved, while creating a welcoming and diverse space for everyone."

Green Tourism promotes greener ways for businesses and organisations to operate by recognising and supporting their eco-friendly achievements with their internationally respected accreditation programme of Bronze, Silver and Gold awards. Green Tourism works to promote a greener, cleaner environment, for people, places and our planet.

