Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last Saturday, the event took a delightfully surprising turn when two sets of twins, all in the same school year, arrived at the same time. These delightful children, who coincidentally were in the reception year, were from Stedham Primary School (Teddy Hawes & Olivia Hawes) and Camelsdale Primary School (Ava Bicknell & Clemmie Bicknell) and showcased a love for stories and reading that is sure to inspire parents and educators alike. It was a heartwarming sight to see all four children fully immersed in the storytelling session, enthusiastically discussing their favourite books and showing a genuine passion for reading.

As the event's expert reading coach, I expressed my joy at this remarkable coincidence and the overall success of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am constantly amazed by the magic that unfolds when children discover the joy of reading. Moments like these remind me why I love doing what I do. These twins' love for books is a powerful testament to the importance of nurturing a child's curiosity and imagination. Sharing the magic of storytelling with these children and seeing their passion for reading is truly inspiring.”

Teddy Hawes, Olivia Hawes, Clemmie Bicknell, Ava Bicknell