A tasty way to help the homeless by having a coffee in Eastbourne's FOUNDRY

A coffee company that supports the homeless has opened in FOUNDRY in The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne.

Award-winning social enterprise Change Please will offer the full menu of coffees from its site at the entrance to FOUNDRY. The coffee unit will open seven days a week and welcome customers until 3pm every day

FOUNDRY, a joint initiative between Adam Walker and Beacon owners Legal & General Investment Management, welcomed the arrival of Change Please. Adam explained: “We are excited to welcome Change Please to Eastbourne, a social enterprise that donates every penny of profit to the homeless.

“Their business model puts employment first,” Adam said. “They try to empower people experiencing homelessness to get back into work. Every time a customer buys a coffee, not only are they getting a fantastic cup, they are helping an award-winning social enterprise.”

Coffee customers are encouraged to wander along the FOUNDRY shopping mall and see the range of pop-up retailers that are new to the town.

“Entrepreneurs looking for a start in retail cannot always afford to go straight into a shopping centre,” Adam continued. “Our micro units offer a cost-effective alternative where you can test the market before moving into a bigger site.”