NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

A tasty way to help the homeless by having a coffee in Eastbourne's FOUNDRY

A coffee company that supports the homeless has opened in FOUNDRY in The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne.
By Tim CobbContributor
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:25 BST

Award-winning social enterprise Change Please will offer the full menu of coffees from its site at the entrance to FOUNDRY. The coffee unit will open seven days a week and welcome customers until 3pm every day

FOUNDRY, a joint initiative between Adam Walker and Beacon owners Legal & General Investment Management, welcomed the arrival of Change Please. Adam explained: “We are excited to welcome Change Please to Eastbourne, a social enterprise that donates every penny of profit to the homeless.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Their business model puts employment first,” Adam said. “They try to empower people experiencing homelessness to get back into work. Every time a customer buys a coffee, not only are they getting a fantastic cup, they are helping an award-winning social enterprise.”

Most Popular

Coffee customers are encouraged to wander along the FOUNDRY shopping mall and see the range of pop-up retailers that are new to the town.

Entrepreneurs looking for a start in retail cannot always afford to go straight into a shopping centre,” Adam continued. “Our micro units offer a cost-effective alternative where you can test the market before moving into a bigger site.”

The co-working hub on the first floor has attracted huge interest across the Eastbourne business community. “95% of the offices or studios are now occupied, and we are interviewing a number of local businesses about the remaining studios,” Adam said. “There’s been great feedback for our boutique members lounge and beautiful resident desks. The place is gaining significant traction and there is already a great buzz around the place.”

Related topics:Entrepreneurs