'A Town Explores A Book' Festival in St Leonards on right track

The official opening took place outside St Leonards Warrior Square railway station, appropriately, with three local youing people Rupert, Aisha and Ghost, the festival ambassadors, being the the railway children who cut the ribbon.

As part of the festival, the Southeast Communities Rail Partnership, which works to connect communities with their local railway, commissioned some art on the platform at Warrior Square station.

Kevin Boorman, a director of the SCRP, said "It was a brilliant day, with Kings Road packed with rail-related activities - and a dog show! It was great to see so many people enjoying themsleves, the atmosphere was fantastic.

Platform ceremony

"A huge amount of work went into making the day a success, and I'd particularly like to thank the artists on the project, including Yasmin Aishah, ARRAN, and Jules Earl; Andy Pope, the local SCRP line officer; Southeastern for using their station; and the Network Rail team who gave up their Good Friday to instal the exhibition at Warrior Square station. We are also grateful for funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Chalk Cliff Trust.

"The Platform Panel project highlights workforce stories including the the navvies, nomadic rail labourers, who built the original railway and the tunnels at either end of Warrior Square station.