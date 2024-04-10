'A Town Explores A Book' Festival in St Leonards on right track

St Leonards came alive to the sound and sights of trains on Easter Saturday (30th March) as ExploreTheArch arts collective and partners launched their 2024 ‘A Town Explores A Book’ Festival, which this year explores ‘The Railway Children’ by E Nesbit.
By Kevin BoormanContributor
Published 10th Apr 2024, 10:20 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 10:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The official opening took place outside St Leonards Warrior Square railway station, appropriately, with three local youing people Rupert, Aisha and Ghost, the festival ambassadors, being the the railway children who cut the ribbon.

As part of the festival, the Southeast Communities Rail Partnership, which works to connect communities with their local railway, commissioned some art on the platform at Warrior Square station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kevin Boorman, a director of the SCRP, said "It was a brilliant day, with Kings Road packed with rail-related activities - and a dog show! It was great to see so many people enjoying themsleves, the atmosphere was fantastic.

Platform ceremonyPlatform ceremony
Platform ceremony

"A huge amount of work went into making the day a success, and I'd particularly like to thank the artists on the project, including Yasmin Aishah, ARRAN, and Jules Earl; Andy Pope, the local SCRP line officer; Southeastern for using their station; and the Network Rail team who gave up their Good Friday to instal the exhibition at Warrior Square station. We are also grateful for funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Chalk Cliff Trust.

"The Platform Panel project highlights workforce stories including the the navvies, nomadic rail labourers, who built the original railway and the tunnels at either end of Warrior Square station.

"I do hope local people and visitors using the station will be interested in the outdoor museum we have created."

Related topics:St LeonardsSoutheastern