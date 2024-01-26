A warm welcome awaits carers and cared for people living with dementia in Goring-by-Sea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sarah Johnson, team leader at Haviland House Day Service in Goring-by-Sea, said, “Some people who join our social events may have just received a dementia diagnosis, while others may be living with more advanced symptoms. Here, there’s no judgment, no stigma, and people caring for loved ones living with dementia can come and share their experiences with others in a similar situation in a friendly space.”

Anna, 95, joins the Saturday afternoon teas with her husband, Jack, and their daughter, Louise.

“It’s excellent here,” said Louise. “The staff are good, the entertainment’s good and the food’s good. The atmosphere is amazing. It’s brought Mum and me closer with the bond we have. I like to see her benefit from coming here.”

Enjoy live music and entertainment at Haviland House day service events, with support on hand.

Jack added, “We get a diary of events then Louise rings up to book. We come for Sunday lunches as well. The staff are absolutely fabulous and the variety keeps you interested in life and other people, for us and for Anna.”

Haviland House Day Service holds free afternoon teas between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on alternate Saturdays, with sandwiches, cakes and musical entertainment – some even take to the dance floor. The next Saturday afternoon teas are on 3rd and 17th February.

An evening social with finger buffet and wine is held on the last Wednesday of every month between 5.30pm and 8pm, with bookings now open for 28th February.

This year Guild Care are also stepping up their monthly Sunday lunches which are prepared by their in-house kitchen team. Tickets are £10.50 per person to include a delicious two course meal while getting to know one another and enjoying live music. The next Sunday Lunch is on 11th February from 11.30am to 2pm.