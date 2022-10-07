Sussex Police said officers responded to a report of a serious collision involving three vehicles on the A21 in Flimwell, just after 6.45pm on Thursday (October 6).

The road was closed for around 12 hours while emergency services attended the scene, police said.

A spokesperson added: “Sadly the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene. The driver of a second vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries while the driver of a third vehicle sustained no injuries.

"Anyone with dash cam footage or information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police by emailing [email protected]”

The A21 was closed in both directions, after the collision between the A268 at Flimwell and A229 Cooper's Corner near Hurst Green.

The incident was first reported by National Highways on Twitter just after 8pm.

National Highways said Sussex Roads Police led the emergency response.

In an update at 6am on Friday (October 7), National Highways said the police had completed investigation work at the scene with ‘recovery of the vehicles now underway’.

The road has reopened by 7am.

A National Highways spokesperson added: “This incident has now been resolved and the A21 in #EastSussex is now open in both directions between the A628 (Flimwell) and the A229 (Hurst Green).

“There is no significant congestion in the area. Thanks for your patience if you were held up.”

