The A22 at Lower Dicker was blocked this afternoon (February 11) by a car fire.

Emergency services rushed to the road, which was said to be blocked in both directions due to the incident at about 1.50pm.

Firefighters battled the flames using 1 in 7 foam and breathing apparatus, according to a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

They said there were no reports of any injuries.

Photos by Dan Jessup.