A22 crash: motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with van near Ashurst Wood
Sussex Police are seeking witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the A22.
Police said a van and a motorcycle collided on the A22 Lewes Road, south of East Grinstead, near Ashurst Wood, on Friday (December 3) at about 12.45pm.
“The 35-year-old man riding the black and green Sinnis Apache motorcycle sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he is still receiving treatment,” said a police spokesman.
“The woman driving the white Ford Transit was shaken but unhurt.”
PC Nicholas Smith of the Surrey and Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit said; “Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Sussex Police either via [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting Operation Vine.”