A busy road in West Sussex is closed after a collision involving a livestock trailer.

Horsham Police issued a statement on social media at 4.40pm today (Monday, August 14), confirming its response to a collision on the A24 in Washington.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with a collision on the A24 in Washington between the Findon and Washington roundabouts. The road is currently closed in both directions. Please avoid the area.”

According to AA Traffic sources, a trailer rolled over on A24 London Road. Photos show a fence has been put around cattle at the scene.

Police officers responded to the incident alongside West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews.