A busy road in West Sussex is closed after a collision involving a livestock trailer.
By Sam Morton
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 18:02 BST

Horsham Police issued a statement on social media at 4.40pm today (Monday, August 14), confirming its response to a collision on the A24 in Washington.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with a collision on the A24 in Washington between the Findon and Washington roundabouts. The road is currently closed in both directions. Please avoid the area.”

According to AA Traffic sources, a trailer rolled over on A24 London Road. Photos show a fence has been put around cattle at the scene.

Police officers responded to the incident alongside West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews.

Severe delays are said to be increasing northbound between A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout) and A283 The Pike.

Related topics:A24Horsham PoliceWashingtonWest Sussex Fire and Rescue Service