BREAKING

A24 incident: Man in hospital with serious injuries after tree falls on van

A man remains in hospital after a tree fell on top of a van in West Sussex.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 28th Feb 2024, 15:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said officers received a report of a tree ‘having fallen and hit a van’ on the A24 at Washington at around 12.45pm on Monday (February 26).

"A 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition,” a police spokesperson said.

"The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered and the tree was removed.

"Officers would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.”

Related topics:A24Sussex PoliceWashington