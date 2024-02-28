A24 incident: Man in hospital with serious injuries after tree falls on van
A man remains in hospital after a tree fell on top of a van in West Sussex.
Sussex Police said officers received a report of a tree ‘having fallen and hit a van’ on the A24 at Washington at around 12.45pm on Monday (February 26).
"A 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition,” a police spokesperson said.
"The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered and the tree was removed.
"Officers would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.”