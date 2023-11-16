A man has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a collision, which resulted in the full closure of an A-road in West Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers are investigating a collision on the A24 between Findon and Washington, which was reported around 8.45am today (Thursday, November 16).

"The dual carriageway was closed in both directions while emergency services responded to the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

"The collision involved three vehicles, and a man was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries.”

Three vehicle were involved in a serious collision on the A24 in West Sussex. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed two people were injured after the collision.

“It was a collision involving three vehicles, just before 9am,” a spokesperson said. “Ambulance crews attended alongside the air ambulance.

"Two patients were assessed at the scene. One was taken to Worthing Hospital by road. The other patient was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

Motorists were advised to expect delays in the area while the incident was responded to, but the road has since reopened, according to West Sussex Highways.

A highways statement read: “Re-opened A24 northbound and southbound, from Findon Village to Washington Roundabout.”

Police officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision or vehicles in the area at the time to come forward.