Emergency services rushed to the A24 after a vehicle overturned in Worthing this afternoon (Thursday, September 7).

A24 Broadwater Road had to be closed southbound after the three-vehicle incident around 1.30pm.

A vehicle has been pictured on its side on Georgia Avenue, with two other cars visibly damaged. The incident sparked a large emergency response, with fire and rescue crews joining police officers and paramedics at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “This afternoon at 1.46pm we were called to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on Broadwater Road, Worthing.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Worthing, one from Shoreham, and the heavy rescue tender from Worthing to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a car on its side with a person trapped inside. Firefighters removed the person from the vehicle.”

Sussex Police officers and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) were also in attendance.

A police spokesperson said: “Two of the drivers suffered minor injuries, with one taken to hospital for observations. There were no other injuries reported.

“Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to report online or via 101, quoting serial 784 of 07/09.”

SECAmb confirmed that two patients were ‘assessed and treated’ before being taken to Worthing Hospital.

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell praised the work of the emergency service personnel.

He wrote: “Great skill and patience by crews with a difficult extraction in Worthing today.”

Firefighters had left the scene by 3.15pm but, as of 4.30pm, an AA Traffic map shows the road as still being closed.

A traffic notice read: “Road closed and very slow traffic due to rolled over vehicle on A24 Broadwater Road Southbound from Queen Street to Northcourt Road.”

