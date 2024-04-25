The A24 has now reopened after a crash today south of Horsham in which a person was hurt

One person was taken to East Surrey Hospital after the crash on the southbound carriageway of the A24 near Buck Barn.

The carriageway was closed while emergency crews attended the scene but it has now reopened.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.18am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the A24 southbound between the Buckbarn crossroads and the Southwater roundabout.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Horsham and Billingshurst to the scene along with the heavy rescue tender from Crawley and a fire engine from Surrey Fire & Rescue Service.

“Upon arrival crews found a vehicle had left the carriageway, with four people trapped inside.

“Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the driver and passengers from the vehicle, leaving them in the care of paramedics.

“The A24 southbound was closed between the Buckbarn crossroads and the Southwater roundabout to allow emergency service staff to work safely.