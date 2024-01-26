BREAKING

A259 collision in Worthing; person freed from overturned vehicle

The emergency services have responded to a collision in Worthing this afternoon (Friday, January 26).
By Sam Morton
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:12 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 17:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A photo taken at the scene confirms an eye-witness report that a car has ‘rolled over’, at the traffic lights at the top of Langbury Lane, just past Highdown Garden Centre.

The emergency services – including the police, fire crews and paramedics – are at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 3.31pm this afternoon to reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the A259 Littlehampton Road at Ferring.

Most Popular
A photo taken at the scene confirms an eye-witness report that a car has ‘rolled over’ on the A259. Photo contributedA photo taken at the scene confirms an eye-witness report that a car has ‘rolled over’ on the A259. Photo contributed
A photo taken at the scene confirms an eye-witness report that a car has ‘rolled over’ on the A259. Photo contributed

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from East Preston and Worthing to the scene along with the heavy rescue tender from Worthing.

“Upon arrival firefighters found one person who was trapped in the vehicle and quickly got to work to release them, before leaving them in the care of paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).”

Sussex Police confirmed at 5.30pm that a person suffered ‘minor injuries only’ but added: “The road is still closed and we’re still on the scene.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An AA Traffic News report read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A259 Littlehampton road Eastbound from A280 Angmering Bypass (Blue Star Roundabout) to A2032 Littlehampton Road (Goring Crossways).”

Related topics:A259Sussex PoliceWest Sussex FireFerring