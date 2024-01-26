A259 collision in Worthing; person freed from overturned vehicle
A photo taken at the scene confirms an eye-witness report that a car has ‘rolled over’, at the traffic lights at the top of Langbury Lane, just past Highdown Garden Centre.
The emergency services – including the police, fire crews and paramedics – are at the scene.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 3.31pm this afternoon to reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the A259 Littlehampton Road at Ferring.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from East Preston and Worthing to the scene along with the heavy rescue tender from Worthing.
“Upon arrival firefighters found one person who was trapped in the vehicle and quickly got to work to release them, before leaving them in the care of paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).”
Sussex Police confirmed at 5.30pm that a person suffered ‘minor injuries only’ but added: “The road is still closed and we’re still on the scene.”
An AA Traffic News report read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A259 Littlehampton road Eastbound from A280 Angmering Bypass (Blue Star Roundabout) to A2032 Littlehampton Road (Goring Crossways).”