A259 collisions spark emergency response in Shoreham

The emergency services responded to two collisions on the A259 in Shoreham on Tuesday afternoon (January 16).
By Sam Morton
Published 17th Jan 2024, 10:13 GMT
Sussex Police said officers were called to two collisions in a ‘similar area’ around 9.30am.

One of the collisions involved a car and a van before a car collided with a motorcycle, police said.

A spokesperson added: “These were minor collisions only and police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

