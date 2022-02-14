The road at Exceat is closed after Eastbourne Fire Service crew, Sussex Police, Sussex Air Ambulance and South East Coast Ambulance members attended the incident this morning and recovery work is ongoing.
Sussex Police and Sussex Air Ambulance are yet to comment.
The A259 at Exceat near Seaford is closed both ways following a road traffic collision where a single vehicle overturned and went through the crash barriers.
