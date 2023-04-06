The A27 is closed at the Lyons Farm Retail Park in Worthing following an emergency incident.

According to an eye-witness, power cables have fallen on the road and ‘everything going eastbound is being diverted through Sainsbury's’.

An AA Traffic map shows two miles of tailbacks, whilst emergency repairs take place. It reportedly follows a collision involving a skip lorry in the vicinity of Sompting Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a single-vehicle collision on the A27 in Worthing at 10.35am.

“No injuries reported, the road has been closed by the Highways Agency.”

Congestion has been reported towards Durrington, and back up the A24 Findon Road from Offington Corner. ‘Severe delays’ have been reported on Crockhurst Hill, eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Upper Brighton Road.

National Highways has a scheme – being carried out by construction engineering company Costain – to upgrade the traffic signals at this location.

A lorry was involved in a collision with the temporary lights, and fallen cables made the road unsafe, a National Highways spokesperson told Sussex World just before 2.30pm.

A spokesperson added: “The vehicle driver reported it to our principal contractor, Costain. The police turned up before to help with the traffic, closing the road and diverting the traffic around the business parks.

"We put out some temporary traffic cones before contractors are able to to move the block back into the road crossing, We are awaiting confirmation from Costain that the work has been undertaken and the road is safe to re-open.”

1 . A27 Lyons Farm incident, Worthing According to an eye-witness, power cables have fallen on the road and ‘everything going eastbound is being diverted through Sainsbury's'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

