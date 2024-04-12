A27 collision sparks emergency response as one person taken to hospital

The A27 was partially blocked eastbound after a collision at Hammerpot, near Angmering, around 1.30pm on Thursday (April 11).

Sussex Police said the collision, near the Hammerpot roundabout. involved a silver Kia and a blue Peugeot 107.

A spokesperson added: “There were no reported serious injuries and a temporary closure was in place.”

South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) crews joined police officers at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “SECAmb were called just before 2pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A27 near Arundel Road.

"Crews arrived on scene and one person was taken to Worthing Hospital for further medical treatment.”

1 . A27 collision The A27 was partially blocked eastbound after a collision at Hammerpot, near Angmering, around 3pm on Thursday (April 11). Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . A27 collision The A27 was partially blocked eastbound after a collision at Hammerpot, near Angmering, around 3pm on Thursday (April 11) Photo: Eddie Mitchell