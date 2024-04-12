A27 collision sparks emergency response as one person taken to hospital

The A27 was partially blocked eastbound after a collision at Hammerpot, near Angmering, around 1.30pm on Thursday (April 11).
Sussex Police said the collision, near the Hammerpot roundabout. involved a silver Kia and a blue Peugeot 107.
A spokesperson added: “There were no reported serious injuries and a temporary closure was in place.”
South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) crews joined police officers at the scene.
A spokesperson said: “SECAmb were called just before 2pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A27 near Arundel Road.
"Crews arrived on scene and one person was taken to Worthing Hospital for further medical treatment.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.