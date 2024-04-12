A27 collision sparks emergency response as one person taken to hospital

A person was taken to hospital after a collision on the A27.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 12th Apr 2024, 11:03 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 11:24 BST

The A27 was partially blocked eastbound after a collision at Hammerpot, near Angmering, around 1.30pm on Thursday (April 11).

Sussex Police said the collision, near the Hammerpot roundabout. involved a silver Kia and a blue Peugeot 107.

A spokesperson added: “There were no reported serious injuries and a temporary closure was in place.”

South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) crews joined police officers at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “SECAmb were called just before 2pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A27 near Arundel Road.

"Crews arrived on scene and one person was taken to Worthing Hospital for further medical treatment.”

The A27 was partially blocked eastbound after a collision at Hammerpot, near Angmering, around 3pm on Thursday (April 11). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

1. A27 collision

The A27 was partially blocked eastbound after a collision at Hammerpot, near Angmering, around 3pm on Thursday (April 11). Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The A27 was partially blocked eastbound after a collision at Hammerpot, near Angmering, around 3pm on Thursday (April 11)

2. A27 collision

The A27 was partially blocked eastbound after a collision at Hammerpot, near Angmering, around 3pm on Thursday (April 11) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The A27 was partially blocked eastbound after a collision at Hammerpot, near Angmering, around 3pm on Thursday (April 11)

3. A27 collision

The A27 was partially blocked eastbound after a collision at Hammerpot, near Angmering, around 3pm on Thursday (April 11) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:A27AngmeringSussex PoliceKia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.