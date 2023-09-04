BREAKING
A27 emergency incident: Video shows billowing smoke after vehicle fire

Smoke was billowing on the A27 after a vehicle caught fire this morning (Monday, September 4).
By Sam Morton
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted around 8.30am to a vehicle fire on the A27 westbound at Hammerpot to Poling Corner.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines from Littlehampton and Worthing to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival crews found one vehicle on fire.

"Firefighters quickly got to work and extinguished the fire using two hose reels.”

The fire service said crews booked away from the scene at around 10am.

