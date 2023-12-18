A27 incident: Woman taken to hospital after 'serious collision' in Arundel
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses and relevant information following the 'serious collision', which was reported around 3pm.
"The collision involving a dark grey Peugeot and a silver Mercedes convertible happened on the eastbound carriageway about 100 yards past the junction with Fitzallan Road,” a police spokesperson said, on Monday afternoon (December 18).
"A passenger in the Peugeot, a 53-year-old woman from the Petersfield area in Hampshire, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains.
“The driver of the Peugeot, a 62-year-old man from the Petersfield area, and the driver of the Mercedes, a 58-year-old woman from Fontwell, were also involved in the collision.”
Sergeant Ian Richardson said the Sussex Roads Policing Unit is ‘investigating the circumstances of the collision’, and ‘want witnesses or anyone with information to come forward’.
He added: “In particular, we would like anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or of the vehicles in the area in the minutes before the collision, to come forward.”
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 638 of 17/12.