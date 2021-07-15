A27 Pevensey crash: police appeal for witnesses after woman dies and man is left in critical condition

Police officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the fatal collision.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the point where Hankham Hall Road crosses the A27, around 7.30pm on July 9.

Sadly, a 35-year-old woman from Bexhill who was a passenger in the white Ford Fiesta ST was declared dead at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

Police at the scene of the crash on July 9. SUS-210715-121331001

According to police, the driver, a 37-year-old man from St Leonards, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Officers investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward. They would particularly like to speak to anyone with dash cam footage who was driving between Falmer and Pevensey between 6.45pm and 7.30pm on July 9.