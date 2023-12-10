A27 reopens after collision outside Chichester
One lane on the A27 was closed outside Chichester after a collision earlier today (Sunday, December 10).
AA Traffic News reported the incident – at the A285 Halnaker / Petworth turn-off – around 1.30pm.
The report added: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to crash on A27 eastbound."
Sussex Police has since issued more information about the incident – after the road had reopened.
A spokesperson said: “This was a single-vehicle collision shortly before 1.30pm. No serious injuries were reported.”