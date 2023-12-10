BREAKING

A27 reopens after collision outside Chichester

One lane on the A27 was closed outside Chichester after a collision earlier today (Sunday, December 10).
By Sam Morton
Published 10th Dec 2023, 16:42 GMT
AA Traffic News reported the incident – at the A285 Halnaker / Petworth turn-off – around 1.30pm.

The report added: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to crash on A27 eastbound."

Sussex Police has since issued more information about the incident – after the road had reopened.

A spokesperson said: “This was a single-vehicle collision shortly before 1.30pm. No serious injuries were reported.”

