The A27 was closed eastbound between the A285 Portfield Roundabout and the Boxgrove Roundabout in the early hours of this morning (Monday, February 19).

"This is for the recovery of large vehicle which has overturned on to the side of the road,” a spokesperson for National Highways said.

"The recovery is complex and requires specialist equipment.

“Currently it is expected the road will remain closed in to the morning peak travel period.”

Traffic was diverted around the closure via the A285 through Westhampnett, Temple Bar to Halnaker and then via The Street to the A27 at the Boxgrove Roundabout.

National Highways first reported the incident on X (formerly Twitter) around 4.20am.

AA Traffic News reported delays ‘towards Worthing’.

Its traffic notice read: “Road closed and slow traffic due to recovery work and rolled over truck on A27 Westhampnett Bypass Eastbound from the A285 (Portfield Roundabout) to A285 / Temple Bar Interchange (Halnaker / Petworth turn off). Detour in operation.”

National Highways reported at 9.20am that the road had now reopened, adding: “Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey.”

1 . A27 closure National Highways said the recovery of the vehicle is 'complex and requires specialist equipment' Photo: Sussex News and Pictures