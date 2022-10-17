Edit Account-Sign Out
A27 traffic: Chichester collision causes heavy delays

A collision in Chichester is causing heavy delays along the A27 this morning (Monday, October 17).

By Joe Stack
54 minutes ago
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 8:49am

Emergency services have been called to the A27 past Fishbourne Roundabout following a collision just before 7am.

Traffic is reported to be queuing up past the Bosham turn-off, according to travel sources.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A27 westbound, just past Fishbourne Roundabout.

Collision on the A27 in Chichester

“Please leave extra time for your journey if you’re travelling that way.”

