A27 traffic: Chichester collision causes heavy delays
A collision in Chichester is causing heavy delays along the A27 this morning (Monday, October 17).
Emergency services have been called to the A27 past Fishbourne Roundabout following a collision just before 7am.
Traffic is reported to be queuing up past the Bosham turn-off, according to travel sources.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A27 westbound, just past Fishbourne Roundabout.
Most Popular
“Please leave extra time for your journey if you’re travelling that way.”