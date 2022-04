Police said they were called to the A281 Brighton Road at about 12.20pm to reports of a collision involving a motorbike.

“The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with injuries not initially assessed as serious,” said a police spokesperson.

“The road was temporarily closed to allow emergency services to respond to the incident and for the vehicle to be recovered,” they said.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash on the A281, Sussex Police said. Picture: Eddie Mitchell.