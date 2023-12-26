BREAKING

A283 closed in West Sussex after building fire breaks out

A building has caught fire in West Sussex, with a main road closed to traffic.
By Sam Morton
Published 26th Dec 2023, 17:11 GMT
According to AA Traffic News, Upper Shoreham Road is closed both ways between the Holmbush roundabout (Southwick / Holmbush turn-off) and A283 Steyning Road.

The traffic notice added: “Road closed due to building fire. Traffic is coping well.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for more information.

