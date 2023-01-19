Highway chiefs have announced that the A29 at Pulborough is to remain shut following a landslide more than three weeks ago.

Mayhem has erupted in the village since the road closure with drivers using residential roads as cut throughs, increasing numbers of potholes appearing in nearby roads carrying extra traffic – and businesses in the village facing a fall-off in trade.

Many have voiced their anger and frustration at the situation.But in a statement today (Thursday) West Sussex County Council says it is still ‘too dangerous’ to reopen the road.

It says that highways teams are continuing to ‘scope potential solutions to complex issues’ following the landslide which sent debris onto the A29 carriageway on December 28. The road has been shut since that date.

County council cabinet member for highways Joy Dennis said: “We totally understand the frustration of residents, business owners and other road users, facing a lengthy diversion route, and would like to assure them we are making every effort to reopen the road as soon as possible – but that can only be done once it is safe to do so.

“The issues involved are complex and the landslide occurred at the narrowest part of the A29, where both sides are flanked by steep embankments.

“Geo-technical experts have assessed the embankments and advised it is not safe to reopen the road to vehicles and pedestrians – we must adhere to this expert advice as safety has to be our number one priority.”

Experts say that both embankments have moved and worsened since the original road closure. The western side has seen more material join the pile of debris on the highway and the eastern side has shown signs of slippage.

A map showing the diversion route put in place by West Sussex County Council following a landslide on the A29 at Pulbrough

Joy added: “Sadly, it is not a simple matter of clearing debris – we have been advised that disturbing material from the embankments could further undermine them and make the situation far worse.

“Trees are at risk of being brought down and there is the added complication of a sewer drain in the embankment, which has been damaged in the landslide.

“The land that has slipped is not owned by the county council and we are continuing to work closely with the landowners involved, so officers and our specialist contractors can complete their assessments and fully design the solution that will enable the road to be reopened.”

A council spokesperson added: “Additional inspection assessments are being carried on other local roads, identifying safety issues for repair, acknowledging these roads are regrettably being used as informal diversion routes/cut throughs, despite the signed, official route. Several potholes have already been repaired and more repairs have been scheduled.

“Other action taken by highways teams and contractors since the landslide on December 28 includes: establishing the road closure and diversion, improving diversion route signage, including electronic signs at key locations; engineers and specialist contractors are scoping potential solutions; further surveys are being undertaken to assess the damage to the embankments and develop options to resolve the situation.”

