Aaron Burr in Hamilton: "watch me for the next three hours and try not to hate me"

It’s hardly surprising that Billy Nevers considers Aaron Burr the most complex role he has ever tackled.

As he says: “What makes him so interesting is that right at the start of the show you acknowlege that it is no secret that Aaron Burr is the reason why Hamilton's life came to an end.”

The point is that the audience is aware of the fate of Hamilton and of Aaron Burr’s part in it.

“It’s like you say right at the start ‘This is the worst thing I've ever done in my life and now watch me for the next three hours and try not to hate me!’

“What you hope is that the audience will almost forget the fate of Hamilton and what you want is understanding. That's the aim of all actors. You want to make people understand the character you are playing. I want people to maybe look at the character from a slightly different perspective, and yes, my job is to get the audience to understand, maybe to empathise with him and maybe at a stretch even to feel sorry for him. And that's what makes Aaron Burr so very interesting – when you know at the start of the show what the final moments of the characters are going to be.”

The show is, of course, Hamilton – and it will be at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre from

March 18-April 26, the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. With a score blending hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, it offers the story of America then, as told by America now.

As Billy says: “It is massive. It is truly one of the biggest and the greatest musicals of the decade, of the century even. When it first came out it really changed the trajectory of musical theatre. We've now seen an influx of historical-based pieces told in new ways, but this was really the trailblazer in how to deliver historical information to a 21st-century audience. It broke the boundaries in so many different ways in terms of the casting and the music, and it broke box office records and awards records. It just completely destroyed musical theatre as it was at that time and something new has emerged. There are so many shows that have happened on the back of it that wouldn't have happened without it. I just think it completely fuelled a new creativity. And it was an instant success.

“And that translated into me as a 14 or 15-year-old on my laptop in a science lesson trying to get tickets to see the show. It reached me really quickly and I listened to the music all the time. What makes it so special is that it just felt like a classic instantly, like you're listening to Les Mis or whatever. It felt iconic from the first watch and it's just beautiful to see the type of music that you get, the rap and the jazz and the R&B and to see that music on stage which instantly connects with a different audience. And also the cast is such a melting pot of different ethnicities and again that really reaches for a larger audiences. It broke the boundaries. The music is phenomenal, the story is phenomenal, the choreography is phenomenal, the set is incredible, the lighting is incredible.”

Billy joined the original UK touring production in 2023: “I had been auditioning for years since about 2019 for the show in the West End just regularly trying to figure out what my part in it could be, and it turned out that my moment was the original UK tour as Lafayette/Jefferson.”

It now comes to Southampton with a completely new cast with Billy now taking on the role of Aaron Burr – and very much looking forward to bringing the show to the Mayflower Theatre.