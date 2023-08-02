Abseil the iconic Spinnaker Tower for St Catherine’s Hospice

Crawley’s St Catherine’s Hospice is looking for 40 adventurous fundraisers to take part in an epic 100 metre abseil down the iconic Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, to raise funds for its vital palliative and end of life care in East Surrey and West Sussex.

Taking place on Sunday 10 September, this thrilling new St Catherine’s challenge will give participants the opportunity to descend one of the South East’s most legendary landmarks, whilst enjoying unmissable views across Portsmouth harbour, the Solent, and the Isle of Wight at the same time.

This is the first time St Catherine’s is organising an abseil since 2019 and the charity hopes that it will encourage adventure-loving locals to sign up and get involved.

Nicky Ifould, St Catherine’s Head of Fundraising said: “We are so excited about our new challenge event on the iconic Spinnaker Tower. All participants can rest assured that they will be in the hands of abseiling experts who will provide a full briefing on the day. Participants can sign up on their own, or as a team, and everyone taking part will receive a bespoke fundraising pack and exclusive abseil t-shirt. Most importantly, St Catherine’s will be cheering you on every step of the way down!”

Take part in the Spinnaker Tower Abseil for St Catherine's Hospice

One person who has already signed up is Chad Ford. Chad said: “I thought this sounded like a brilliant experience. It’s a bit different from the usual fundraising events and I’m not sure when I’ll ever have the chance to see the view from the top of the Spinnaker Tower again! I’m really looking forward to the challenge and it will be a good spectator event for my family to enjoy too. I’d encourage anyone looking for an adrenaline kick to sign up and join me – it’s a great way to support St Catherine’s amazing work too.”

St Catherine’s Hospice provides expert end of life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across West Sussex and East Surrey. St Catherine’s cares for around 2,000 people every year living with a terminal illness, in its hospice in Crawley, in people’s own homes and in care homes. Eight in ten people cared for by St Catherine’s are supported in the comfort of their own home.