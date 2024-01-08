Activities for young people in Hailsham a priority for 2024

Hailsham Youth Service continues to benefit young people school years 7 to 12, providing them with access to a wide range of opportunities and activities throughout the year.

The Friday Night Project (FNP), which is run by Hailsham Youth Service and funded by Hailsham Town Council, works in partnership with organisations such as Knockhatch, Hailsham Community College and Freedom Leisure to help create fun recreational activities for young people on Friday evenings and will continue to be a feature on their social events calendar during the winter and spring months.

A variety of activities have been planned, including dry-slope skiing, ski lessons and Ringo tobogganing at Knockhatch Ski Centre, indoor and outdoor activities at Knockhatch Adventure Park and ten-pin bowling at Freedom Leisure Centre, as well as LaserQuest at the David Lloyd Centre in Eastbourne.

Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager at Hailsham Town Council said: "The Friday Night Project outings are organised to give young people new opportunities to achieve, and to reduce boredom. Young people are guaranteed to enjoy the variety of activities on offer which they can all get involved in."

Friday Night Project activities at Knockhatch Ski Centre

"Through organising such activities, young people are provided with opportunities to build confidence and develop a broad range of team-building skills that will help create a strong foundation for their future. I would encourage young people to take advantage of the outings that are available to them and get involved."

Young people in Hailsham and surrounding areas between school years 7 to 12 are welcome to attend outings organised by Hailsham Youth Service.

For further details, including bookings and programmes, contact Andy Joyes on 01323 841702. Alternatively, visit www.hailshamyouthservice.org for more information.

The Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Paul Holbrook recently commended Hailsham Youth Service for providing young people with ample activities in a safe environment to help keep them occupied when not at school, and for the dedication and enthusiasm of the Town Council's youth workers.

"Parents can be confident that Hailsham Youth Service provides a safe environment for our local young people, giving them opportunities to socialise and take part in various activities after school and on weekday evenings, including those activities which make up the Friday Night Project programme," said Cllr Holbrook.

"For nearly 25 years, Hailsham Youth Service has improved the quality of life for local young people in the town and surrounding rural villages. Such benefits have been achieved through the integrated provision of recreation, in addition to opportunities for personal and social development, information and advice."