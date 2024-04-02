Activity panels installed at Battle Road Play Area
Providing a range of activities and stimulus for children, two panels have already been installed - pinball and noughts and crosses - with additional xylophone and shop counter panels to be incorporated soon.
Following major refurbishments and upgrades to some play areas in Hailsham last year and in recent months, the Town Council is pleased to announce that it will be carrying out even more improvements to the playgrounds situated in Quinnell Drive and Stroma Gardens in the near future.
Members discussed additional upgrades to the Quinnell Drive play area at the latest meeting of the Assets Management Committee held in March, work which will include the removal of the existing climbing frame and installation of an inclusive team swing in its place. Additionally, a new wet-pour surface will be laid at the site to replace the existing bark surface.
New play equipment is to be installed at the Stroma Gardens play area too, including a new swing for older children and a hop-scotch area. Add to that the installation of an inclusive picnic bench at the Battle Road play area to supplement the four new activity boards which were installed recently.
The above upgrades will be funded from the Town Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions.
With the success of the complete refurbishment of the play area in Western Road in 2022, the Town Council took the opportunity last year and more recently, to bring other playgrounds located in Battle Road, Stroma Gardens, Quinnell Drive and on the Maurice Thornton Playing Field up to optimum standard, delivering exciting upgrades to play equipment and offering excellent play value for all users.
The upgrade to the Maurice Thornton Playing Field play area involved the installation of a 30-metre aerial zipwire, replacement of the broken inclusive roundabout and complete overlaying of the wet-pour in this area.
Additionally, work was already carried out on the play area situated in Battle Road, which involved the installation of a new multi-play unit, teen swings, mother and toddler swing and cradle swing. The Whirly Bird roundabout on this site has been replaced with an inclusive one and the wet-pour surface has been freshly overlayed. Sensory panels and a picnic bench/table are also set to be installed at the site in the future.
"The revamp of many of the Town Council-maintained play areas is part of our continued commitment to improve local parks and open spaces," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. "Children's play areas play a vital role in outdoor recreation, providing children with an area to relax, meet friends and play."
"The Town Council’s play areas strike a balance between providing stimulating play and meeting current safety requirements, which is why we pride ourselves in maintaining our facilities to the highest standards and undertaking regular inspections, repairs and replacements where necessary, as well as upgrades such as those recently completed or near to completion."
"Our newly upgraded play areas provide a secure, engaging and inclusive environment for children and, featuring innovative play equipment coupled with accessible design elements, our first-rate playgrounds will promote a sense of community, physical activity and social interaction among our younger residents."
Cllr Laxton added: "It's crucial that there are inclusive play spaces readily available for children of all abilities to enjoy and it is hoped that the latest refurbishments and upgrades - including the recent additional work in Battle Road with the installation of the activity panels - will encourage greater physical activity and provide countless hours of fun for them."