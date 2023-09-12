Additional burial space is being created at Hailsham Cemetery

Work is close to completion on further improvements to Hailsham Cemetery with the refurbishment of the Old Garden of Remembrance and creation of additional burial space at the grounds in Ersham Road.

Following discussions by the Town Council's Assets Management Committee, councillors agreed to carry out the refurbishment of the Old Garden of Remembrance area of the cemetery, work which includes the removal of the existing beech perimeter hedge which has caused problems in the past due to heavy leaf drop.

All existing paths in the area are being re-laid using existing materials and the area of grass in the middle of the garden will be removed and offered to the community as new ashes interment plots. The burial area gained from the refurbishment project will release up to 100 ashes plots.

The refurbishment work at the Old Garden of Remembrance follows a myriad of other improvements carried out at the cemetery recently, including the refurbishment of the New Garden of Remembrance with the re-laying of paving slabs, installation of a new weed membrane and new gravel, and improvements to some of the cemetery's footpaths, part of a 3-4 year project to overlay all the paths with tarmac to ensure the safety of visitors.

Work in progress at the Old Garden of Remembrance

Work was also carried out on the old chapel, with a full re-roof incorporating new slate tiles, guttering and leadwork. The chapel doors were subsequently replaced with new ones, hand-made from

"Hailsham Cemetery is a quiet, secluded burial ground run by the Town Council and maintained for maximum peace for those visiting loved ones," said Town Clerk John Harrison. "We want to ensure that our cemetery provides a fitting and appropriate place for people to visit their loved ones which is why we continue make improvements by carrying out any upgrades and repair work necessary on site. By doing this, we can ensure that the cemetery remains a place the community can be truly proud of."

"The refurbishment of the Old Garden of Remembrance will go a considerable way in terms of providing additional interment space for the local community."

Hailsham Cemetery offers spaces for the burial of coffins, as well as two Gardens of Remembrance and a separate space available for the interment of cremated remains. The cemetery also includes an area for 'meadowland burials' – for unmarked 'green' burials in bio-degradable coffins with no monuments or headstones.

The cemetery grass is cut around the graves on a regular basis and to a generally high standard. The rest of the cemetery is maintained and repaired regularly by the Town Council’s Cemetery Manager, and the Council endeavours to inspect and assess the condition of the cemetery as often as possible.