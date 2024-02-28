Addressing period poverty locally: Furniture Now! and Community Now! take action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From International Women's Day, which is 8th March 2024, women can visit any of the three Furniture Now! stores located in Eastbourne, Hailsham, and Lewes to receive up to two packs of sanitary items for FREE at one time.

This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden many women face in accessing essential menstrual products. By providing free sanitary items, Furniture Now! and Community Now! hope to empower women and ensure that no one has to compromise their dignity or health due to period poverty.

What is period poverty?

Furniture Now! and Community Now! take action on period poverty locally

Period poverty refers to the inadequate access to menstrual hygiene products due to financial constraints. It's a silent crisis that affects millions globally, hindering women and girls from fully participating in daily activities, education, and work. In the UK alone, it's estimated that one in ten girls can't afford menstrual products, often resorting to makeshift solutions or missing school altogether.

"We believe that every woman deserves access to menstrual hygiene products without barriers," said Manon Brun, CEO at Furniture Now! and Community Now!. "Our initiative on International Women's Day is a small step towards addressing period poverty in our community."

Furniture Now! and Community Now! are committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of women and girls. Through partnerships, advocacy, and community engagement, they strive to create a world where period poverty is eradicated, and every woman can manage her menstrual health with dignity and respect.

For more information about the initiative to combat period poverty, please contact [email protected].

About Furniture Now! and Community Now!

