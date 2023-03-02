Adopt a Lifesaver like Stevie, urges the Greyhound Trust

Here's a little bit of Stevie's story from his forever family:"Stevie’s 6 years old, we adopted him in March 2020 from Greyhound Trust. We got interested in looking at a greyhound after seeing a clip on Crufts about how much of a good pet they make."He settled in very quickly, and quickly found his way upstairs and tucked himself into our bed. He goes with us everywhere and is great travelling."He is the kindest dog ever, every person that meets him falls in love with him. He regularly donates to the pet blood bank and is a complete star."He also did the 5k muddy dog run with me, I was worried that he wouldn’t do it all because he’s a complete couch potato, but he absolutely loved being with other dogs and completely smashed the 5k."Thanks to Llinos and Liam for the fantastic story and for giving Stevie one of the best forever homes a dog could ask for!