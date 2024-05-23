Adur and Worthing traffic report: Road reopens after collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to AA Traffic News, Western Road North – in Sompting, Lancing – was partially blocked after a two-vehicle collision.
Slow traffic was reported both ways at Cokeham Road.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “This was a minor collision only and police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”
Meanwhile, delays were reported on A27 Old Shoreham Road eastbound. Delays were also said to be significant on A27 Warren Road, eastbound between the Coach And Horses and A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge roundabout).
The AA said delays were ‘easing’ on A27 Warren Road, westbound between Lambleys Lane (Lyons Farm traffic lights) and A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge roundabout).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.