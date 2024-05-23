Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A partial road closure was in place after a collision in the Adur district of West Sussex.

According to AA Traffic News, Western Road North – in Sompting, Lancing – was partially blocked after a two-vehicle collision.

Slow traffic was reported both ways at Cokeham Road.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “This was a minor collision only and police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

Meanwhile, delays were reported on A27 Old Shoreham Road eastbound. Delays were also said to be significant on A27 Warren Road, eastbound between the Coach And Horses and A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge roundabout).