Aerial photos show aftermath of fire at Albion Hotel in Brighton as likely cause of blaze revealed

The likely cause of a huge fire in Brighton this summer has been revealed.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 16:54 BST

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed on Thursday, October 12, that the fire at the Albion Hotel on July 15 was accidental.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “A fire investigation has concluded that it was likely started by a discarded cigarette which had not been completely put out. Businesses are reminded to ensure they have up to date fire risk assessments. Guidance can be found here: www.esfrs.org/fire-risk-assessments.”

The Old Steine and part of Kings Road were closed while firefighters tackled the blaze that broke out in July. ESFRS said that firefighters from Preston Circus, Newhaven, Hove, Lewes, Eastbourne, Pevensey, as well as appliances from West Sussex, attended the scene. An Incident Command Centre was also set up and other emergency services and agencies including Sussex Police, The Environment Agency and Water Board took part in the efforts to control the fire and minimise damage.

The Royal Albion in Brighton on Sunday, October 15, following a devastating fire in July Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The Royal Albion in Brighton on Sunday, October 15, following a devastating fire in July

The Royal Albion in Brighton on Sunday, October 15, following a devastating fire in July Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The Royal Albion in Brighton on Sunday, October 15, following a devastating fire in July Photo: Eddie Mitchell

