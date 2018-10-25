Age UK launches new mobile advice service for the elderly

Age UK has officially opened a resource centre designed to reach those with limited mobility or in rural areas across the county.

Travelling around the diverse county of East Sussex the Information and Advice Resource Centre vehicle will enhance the charity’s vital services and give increased access to vulnerable older people in hard to reach locations.

The vehicle will be fully equipped with easy access for those with mobility issues, a confidential meeting space and support on a range of issues provided by a staff member and trained volunteers.

The team will provide information on a range of topics including finance, health and housing and help with form filling, local information and signposting to other services.

As with the Age UK East Sussex current Information and Advice service a large proportion of enquiries will relate to support in claiming age related social welfare benefits. In 2017/2018 Age UK East Sussex collected £191,286 in unclaimed benefits for older people in a desperate financial situation.

The Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Gill Mattock cut the ribbon that officially opened the Age UK East Sussex Information and Advice Resource Centre at Faraday House. Age UK East Sussex staff, volunteers, trustees were present to clebrate the opening of the service.

Stakeholders including Paul Ramsbottom from the Wolfson Foundation and Michael Harris from the Masonic Charitable Foundation Sussex Freemasons who were among the funders of this project were also there to witness the service being declared open.

Celebrating its 70th year providing support for local older people the Information and Advice Resource Centre is an important part of development of Age UK East Sussex and its aim to be ‘a financially sustainable charity and social enterprise, led by their customers, collaborating with others and delivering excellence.’ A spokesman for Age UK East Sussex said they is extremely grateful for the generous support for this vital new service from: Masonic Charitable Foundation Sussex Freemasons, Wolfson Foundation, RBS / Natwest Skills and Opportunities Fund, Dunhill Medical Trust, Big Lottery Awards for All, Elise Pilkington Charitable Trust, Austin and Hope Pilkington Trust and Green Hall Foundation.

Age UK East Sussex is an independent, locally-focused charity led by the needs and aspirations of those in later life.

They recognize that there are challenges for people as they age, and social isolation, poverty, age discrimination all impact on people’s quality of later life.