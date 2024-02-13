Age UK Polegate shop calls on local community to Donate a Coat to raise funds for winter appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Age UK shop in Polegate is calling on locals to Donate a Coat as part of the Charity’s Spread the Warmth campaign. The Charity is encouraging people to donate any coats they no longer wear, along with other unwanted warm clothing, to their local Age UK shop to help raise much-needed funds to support older people.

Spread the Warmth aims to raise awareness of the challenges older people are facing during the colder months and rally support. Funds raised from the campaign will help ensure Age UK can continue to provide crucial services, such as its free national Advice Line, Telephone Friendship Service and The Silver Line Helpline, to those who are vulnerable and struggling this winter.

These services can be a lifeline to so many - not only can cold temperatures seriously affect older people’s health, but the darker days can make it harder to get out and about and stay connected, leaving many feeling isolated and lonely. Eye-watering energy bills and the ever-increasing cost of living also mean that many older households are struggling to afford the essentials, and getting by on a low fixed income is incredibly challenging and stressful.

Rachael Gale-Reid, Manager at the Age UK Polegate shop, said: “Winter is one of the toughest times for older people, which is why we are asking Polegate to get involved and support our Donate a Coat appeal.

“Our shop is reliant on generous donations to keep the shelves stocked. The donated coats will be sold on to be loved again, helping to recycle and reduce waste, but also raising much-needed funds for Age UK’s work supporting older people this winter and all year round.

We’re also encouraging those who take part to join in on social media too, just share a photo of your coat, tag #DonateaCoat and Age UK, and nominate your friends and family to do the same!”

People can make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods, and it won’t cost you a penny!

Age UK’s Spread the Warmth campaign aims to raise awareness of the challenges facing older people this winter, and the many ways the public can offer their support.

As well as the Donate a Coat appeal, there are many ways people can get involved and help to Spread the Warmth:

Donate to Age UK

Donating to Age UK will help keep essential national services, such as the Charity’s free and confidential Advice Line, Telephone Friendship Service and The Silver Line Helpline, running. People can also donate to their local Age UK to help keep a range of regional services running. To donate what you can and find your nearest Age UK visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/warmth.

check in regularly with your older relatives, friends and neighbours to see how they’re feeling, and find out if there’s anything they need this winter. If you’re unable to visit in person there’s still plenty you can do to show you care – a phone or video call, making homemade cards, letters or even small gifts. Lend a hand: if you’re able to offer simple, immediate assistance to older people nearby, such as offering to pick up shopping or run errands.

if you’re able to offer simple, immediate assistance to older people nearby, such as offering to pick up shopping or run errands. Give out these useful numbers: for practical information and advice, Age UK Advice: 0800 169 65 65. For a cheerful chat, day or night, The Silver Line Helpline: 0800 4 70 80 90.

for practical information and advice, Age UK Advice: 0800 169 65 65. For a cheerful chat, day or night, The Silver Line Helpline: 0800 4 70 80 90. Share Age UK’s Winter wrapped up guide:Age UK’s free Winter wrapped up guide has lots of useful information to help people stay well through winter and can be accessed by visiting www.ageuk.org.uk/warmth or calling the Age UK Advice Line.

To find out more visit www.ageuk.org.uk/warmth.

Age UK’s services are vital for those older people who have no one else to turn to. The Charity runs three different telephone-based services for older people struggling or in need of advice:

Age UK’s free and confidential national Advice Line , 0800 169 6565, offers advice on a range of issues that affect older people during the winter months and beyond, including money, health, and isolation. Specialist benefits advisers can also help identify the financial support older people may be entitled to and it is open every day of the year.

, 0800 169 6565, offers advice on a range of issues that affect older people during the winter months and beyond, including money, health, and isolation. Specialist benefits advisers can also help identify the financial support older people may be entitled to and it is open every day of the year. The Silver Line Helpline , founded by Dame Esther Rantzen and now part of Age UK, is free and available 24 hours a day for any older person who would like a friendly chat - 0800 4 70 80 90.

, founded by Dame Esther Rantzen and now part of Age UK, is free and available 24 hours a day for any older person who would like a friendly chat - 0800 4 70 80 90. Age UK’s Telephone Friendship Service matches older people with a volunteer who shares similar interests so they can really get to know each other through weekly calls and can be accessed by calling the Age UK Advice Line.