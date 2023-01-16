Age UK shop in Polegate and The Wombles appeal for unwanted Christmas presents

Age UK and The Wombles have joined forces to encourage the public to recycle and reuse by supporting the Charity’s shops in 2023.

Christmas may be over, but The Wombles have joined forces with Age UK to show everyone that the goodwill doesn’t have to be! The Charity has teamed up with the much-loved children’s characters so that they can spread their positive message of local environmentalism and encourage the public to join the sustainable movement by supporting Age UK’s shops, including the Age UK shop in Polegate.

The Wombles, who champion sustainability, a love of nature and the importance of community, will be working with the Charity throughout the year as they celebrate their 50th anniversary. Together they hope to inspire people to adopt positive (Womble-style) behaviour, whether that’s by recycling their unwanted items and donating them to Age UK shops, or by reusing pre-loved items purchased in the Charity’s shops.

The Age UK shop in Polegate raises funds to support vital services for older people, including the Charity’s free and confidential national Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Services. Items donated are sold on to be loved again, raising funds for the Charity and helping to reduce waste and landfill.

To kick-start their work, The Wombles are urging people to donate any unwanted Christmas gifts to the Age UK shop in Polegate. Research shows that each year Brits receive an average of two unwanted Christmas presents each, equating to more than 119.5 million gifts that miss the mark every year[i]. Of these, 22.7 million unwanted gifts are sent to landfill[ii]. So instead of letting that book you’ve already read or that novelty jumper you’ll never wear gather dust in the loft, The Wombles are asking you to donate them to Age UK where they will be sold on to be loved again!

The oldest and wisest of The Wombles, Great Uncle Bulgaria, said: “We all have a part to play in looking after our environment and each other, which is why we have teamed up with Age UK.

“By supporting the Age UK shop in Polegate, both by purchasing items and donating your unwanted items, you will not only be doing your bit for the environment but helping a great cause!

“Funds raised from the shop will be used to support older people across the country, who often have no one else to turn to. So instead of letting that Christmas gift you’re unsure of go to waste, make like a Womble and donate it to Age UK to be reused and loved again.”

Rachael Gale-Reid, Shop Manager at the Age UK shop in Polegate said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want, so, along with The Wombles, we’re calling on locals to donate any unwanted presents to the Age UK shop in Polegate. Not only will you be helping to reduce waste, but you will be helping to raise much-needed funds so that Age UK can support older people most in need.”

When donating unwanted Christmas gifts, The Wombles and Age UK shop in Polegate are also encouraging people to make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods and it won’t cost you a penny!