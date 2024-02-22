Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove needs your help this winter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cold temperatures, dark days, the soaring cost of energy bills and the ongoing cost of living crisis is currently making life extremely tough for older people, but Age UK WSBH is here to help. The local charity offers a range of services including information and advice, dementia support, cost of living support and home help. It also produces Connect magazine and has created a free ‘winter warmer’ issue, packed with information on staying warm and well during the colder months.

Age UK WSBH needs the local community to support the Spread the Warmth campaign, to continue providing these services to older people. Donations to the Lifeline appeal go directly towards supporting some of the most vulnerable older people across West Sussex and Brighton, often those who are bereaved, lonely or worried, or those who feel they have nowhere else to turn.

John, who attends the Age UK WSBH centre in Haywards Heath said “I can’t imagine life without Age UK WSBH, put it that way. Now I can’t do as much as I used to, I appreciate having friends around me. It makes a big difference to have someone you can actually go to.”

Many older people are still struggling this winter

Helen Rice, CEO at Age UK WSBH said: “Spring might be around the corner, but life is still incredibly hard for many of the people we work with. The cost of living crisis continues to bite and we are still getting calls from older people who are worried they don’t have enough money to eat well or pay their bills. Our work has a huge impact locally, but we can’t do it without individuals and organisations backing us and ensuring that we have the resources to reach as many people as possible. Please, support our Spread the Warmth campaign this winter – every donation makes a difference.”

There are many ways people in West Sussex and Brighton can get involved and help Spread the Warmth.

FundraiseTake on a challenge, arrange a sale, or hold a fundraiser at school or work. If you’d be willing to join other incredible community or corporate fundraisers, contact Age UK WSBH on [email protected] or call 0800 019 1310 to talk tactics.

Donate to the Age UK WSBH Lifeline appealDonations will help keep essential services – which are a lifeline to so many in the community - running this winter. To donate visit www.ageukwsbh.org.uk

Check in and lend a handCheck in regularly with your older relatives, friends and neighbours to see how they’re feeling, and find out if there’s anything they need help with. Invite them round for a coffee or lunch. A phone or video call, letters, cards or even small gifts can brighten someone’s day!

Give out these useful numbers

The Age UK WSBH freephone number is 0800 019 1310, or for a cheerful chat, day or night, try The Silver Line Helpline on: 0800 4 70 80 90.

Share the Winter Warmer Issue of Connect or Age UK’s Winter wrapped up guide

Access age UK WSBH’s winter warmer issue of Connect here. AlternativelyAge UK’s free Winter wrapped up guide has lots of useful information to help people stay well through winter and can be accessed by visiting www.ageuk.org.uk/warmth