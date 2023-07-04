Ahoy there shipmates! Chichester Priory Rotary Dragon Boat Race raises cash for local charities

Sunday July 2 saw Chichester Priory Rotary’s Dragon Boat Challenge held on Chichester Canal. This raises much needed funds for Cancerwise and other local charities.

Winners of the best dressed team

The well established annual event, combined with fine weather, led to large crowds flocking to the canal. The atmosphere was electric with competitors and visitors cheering along the water’s edge from the Canal Basin to PonytzBridge. The earliest had arrived well before 10 a.m. to set up their chairs in pole viewing position!

With so many people enjoying what the canal has to offer, Canal Trust volunteers did a sterling job, especially those in the Cafe, where there was a constant queue for refreshments.

Lynda Hunter, a Canal Trustee said: “It was wonderful to welcome Priory Rotary, the teams and their supporters to the canal for a super community event. We thank all of the volunteers, from Priory Rotary and from the Canal Trust, for giving up so much of their time”.

Lynda Hunter, Canal trustee, meets the mayor

Prizes were presented by Mayor, Craig Gershater. First prize for adult teams went to the Red Caps, who narrowly beat the Valhalla Dragons in a fast time of 1 minute 0.57 seconds. Cancerwise Dragons scooped the prize for best fancy dress, which was pirate themed. In the junior class, Westbourne Explorers beat 1st Barnham Scouts in a fast time of 1 minute 4.21 seconds – a very fine effort by all.

Rotary Chairman, John Watkins, accompanied by the Mayor thanked the participating teams, the visitors, his Rotary colleagues and Trust volunteers for a splendid day and said: “It’s been a bumper year with 13 teams, and hopefully lots raised for charities!”

Racing!